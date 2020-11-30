BRIGHAM CITY — A Brigham City man faces six criminal charges after allegedly breaking down his ex-girlfriend's door, beating, biting and strangling her in front of their child and passing out drunk on the floor.
Police said the victim was able to take the 11-month-old child out of the home after the alleged attacker passed out.
Officers said in a probable cause statement that they found the man still unconscious when they arrived at the woman's home.
Brigham City police booked Garrett Brett McFarland, 23, into the Box Elder County Jail.
The woman told police McFarland kicked in her front door, damaging the frame and trim, then dragged her by the hair outside the apartment.
She said McFarland bit her lip and arm and strangled her unconscious.
The facial bite caused substantial bleeding, according to the arrest affidavit. Police said her face was bloody and swollen.
When the woman recovered from the choking, McFarland was unconscious, the document said.
The Box Elder County Attorney's Office on Wednesday charged McFarland with second-degree felony aggravated assault, third-degree felony domestic violence in the presence of a child, three class A misdemeanor charges of assault and a class A misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.
He was scheduled to appear in court Monday.
First District Court records show McFarland was out on bail for an alleged assault against the same victim on July 3.