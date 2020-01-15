OGDEN — Police found two people dead in an Ogden home Wednesday, but foul play is not suspected, a police press release said.
Officers responded to a request for a welfare check at 840 22nd St. Police were told the residents had not been seen for at least a month.
"At this time there is no indication of foul play and the preliminary investigation revealed that living conditions in the home may have contributed to their deaths," the Ogden Police Department said in the release.
The State Medical Examiner’s Office and crime scene investigators responded to help process the scene, the release said.
The identities of the dead have not been released, pending the notification of kin.
The case is under investigation.