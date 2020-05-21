SOUTH OGDEN — Child pornography investigators arrested a South Ogden man after serving a search warrant at his home Wednesday evening, saying in charging documents that they found hundreds of explicit images.
Jason Patrick McCauley, 50, was booked into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of 10 second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He remained held Thursday in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Tips received on April 3 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest, Davis County Attorney's Office investigator Drake Hamm said in a probable cause statement.
The nonprofit group sent along seven tips it had received from Google that were associated with a Google account Hamm said was later traced to McCauley.
He said the initial investigation identified 313 images of child pornography in the account.
Google provided a series of internet protocol addresses and investigators subpoenaed electronic service providers for details. McCauley's address, in the 1800 block of 5775 South, came back, the arrest affidavit said.
Investigators served a warrant Thursday and spoke to McCauley, who agreed to talk after he was read his rights.
McCauley admitted creating and using the Google account and having viewed child pornography, the charging document said.
Hamm said investigators searched several of McCauley's electronic devices and found hundreds of child pornography images.
"There are several hard drives, computers, and phones that still need to be processed." the investigator wrote.
McCauley had three felony convictions for burglary, theft and forgery dating back to 2004, according to online court records.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said its CyberTips line received 16.9 million reports in 2019 of instances of suspected child sexual exploitation. About 150,000 of those reports came from the general public, the rest from electronic service providers.