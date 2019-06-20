WEBER COUNTY — A Roy resident was killed in a motorcycle crash near mile marker seven on Trapper's Loop Road Wednesday night.
The man has been identified as Daniel Thompson, a 37-year-old man from Roy, according to a press release from the Weber County Sheriff's Office made public Thursday afternoon.
Emergency response was dispatched Wednesday night at 6:33 p.m.
Witnesses said Thompson was traveling at high speed and went off the road after losing control of the motorcycle on a turn, according to Sgt. Jeremy Rock of the Weber County Sheriff's Office. The road is slightly raised from surrounding ground in that area.
Thompson was wearing a helmet, but it came off during the crash, causing head injuries, Rock said. He was found some distance from his bike and belongings, which were spread out.
Police do not suspect that drugs or alcohol played any role in the crash, Rock said.
The stretch of Trapper's Loop where the crash occurred does not have any more accidents than other stretches of the road, Rock said.