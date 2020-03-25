LAYTON — A man who fled from officers crashed his car head-on into another vehicle Tuesday night on U.S. 89, killing both drivers, a police press release said.
Jared Facer, 30, the driver of the passenger car, and Danae Stevens, 51, of Layton, the other driver, died in the crash, the Layton Police Department said.
At 10:58 p.m., police responded to a call that a man living near 1200 East and 2450 North was yelling, breaking things and had locked himself in a room with a gun. The caller was worried the man might harm himself.
According to the press release, the caller then said the man had left in a silver Mazda, and officers followed him.
Police tried to get the driver to pull over on southbound U.S. 89 near Antelope Drive, but he sped away and the officer followed but did not give chase, the release said.
Dispatchers notified officers of a crash and fire at 11:08 p.m. on U.S. 89 near Tanglewood Drive. They found the wreckage of the Mazda and a Kia SUV.
Officers said it appeared the Mazda crossed into the northbound lanes before the collision.
The case remains under investigation.