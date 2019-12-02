WEBER COUNTY — Police on Monday released the identities of two men killed in crashes on Interstate 15 in Riverdale and Willard last week.
Mahmoud Sarebannejad, 36, of Laguna Niguel, California, died in a Nov. 25 crash involving two semi trucks, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street.
Sarebannejad had parked his truck on the right shoulder of northbound I-15 in Riverdale and was adjusting the load on his trailer. A second semi swerved to avoid a crash on the snowy roadway and struck the man and his truck, Street said.
On Nov. 27, Ronald W. Hunt, 51, of Riverton, was killed when his northbound Ford Fusion slid off the highway near the Willard Bay exit and crashed into a cement sign base, Street said.
The impact centered on the driver's side door and Hunt died instantly, Street said. A female passenger was initially thought to be in serious condition but was later reported hospitalized in good condition with minor injuries, he said.