FARMINGTON — Farmington police are investigating a weekend stabbing that injured a Davis County Jail inmate.
The male victim was taken to a hospital after the incident, which happened at about 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Davis County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Liz Sollis said.
"Fortunately, the injury is not life-threatening," Sollis said.
The Sheriff's Office did not release the victim's age or name.
Farmington Police Chief Wayne Hansen said he had no further information to release about the investigation.
As for suspects, "We don't even know if it was more than one person," Sollis said.
A news release quoted Sheriff Kelly Sparks as saying the priority is to make sure the injured inmate receives proper medical treatment and swiftly recovers.
“Equally important is holding those responsible for this incident accountable and taking measures to prevent it or something similar from happening again,” Sparks said.
The news release said the jail staff also is investigating the case and that the incident will be reviewed by the jail's Life Safety Committee.