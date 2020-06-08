OGDEN — Ogden Police are investigating a vehicle versus bicyclist crash that occurred Monday afternoon on Washington Boulevard.
Ogden Police Lt. Brian Eynon said a bicyclist was struck by a car at about 1:15 p.m. Monday, near the intersection of 29th Street and Washington Boulevard. As of about 2:15 p.m., officers and other emergency personnel were still on scene and Washington was closed from about 28th Street to 30th Street.
Eynon said the bicyclist was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition. He said an investigation into the incident is ongoing and more information will be released when it's available.
It's not yet clear if the driver of the vehicle will be cited.