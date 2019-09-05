OGDEN — Police have found human remains in a storage shed in Ogden.
Police say that a body was found in a storage shed at 2868 Grant Avenue, according to a press release from the Ogden Police Department.
Ogden Police Lt. Tyler Ziegler said at first there was a "suspicious" finding at the storage shed before confirming what was found was that of a human body.
The discovery is being investigated by detectives from Ogden's Major Crimes Bureau.
Police are treating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body as "suspicious." The investigation was still under investigation as of Thursday evening.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.