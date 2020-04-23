OGDEN — An Ogden woman arrested on drug charges Tuesday is being investigated in connection with two recent narcotics overdoses, one of them fatal, according to court documents.
Ogden police served a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Liberty Avenue and arrested Chelsea Kandace Sorensen, 33.
A police probable cause statement said officers found an unspecified number of pill bottles containing Oxycodone and hundreds of empty bottles for Oxycodone, Zolpidem and other narcotic prescription drugs.
The affidavit alleged Sorensen had control over an estimated 4,500 narcotic pills.
Police searched her phone as well, saying they found numerous conversations of narcotic pill transactions and one conversation in which a man allegedly was solicited to make an illegal prescription transaction.
She was held without bail in the Weber County Jail on suspicion of controlled substance use or distribution and criminal solicitation, both second-degree felonies, third-degree felony endangerment of a child or adult, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
The endangerment count is due to Sorensen's elderly mother and her child being present at the site of alleged illegal narcotics activity.
The probable cause statement said investigations are in progress in two overdoses that investigators suspect may be linked to pills from Sorensen.
One teenage girl who overdosed but was revived had a narcotics pill bottle with Sorensen's name on it, the affidavit said.
A friend of that girl fatally overdosed on Oxycodone and fentanyl, the affidavit said.
Police said they questioned Sorensen about the overdoses under a Miranda warning.
"Sorensen denied willingly providing pills to the juvenile females, but claimed they were stolen from her," the document said.
Formal charges in the Tuesday arrest had not been filed as of Thursday morning and Sorensen did not have an attorney of record.
In December 2019, Sorensen pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of class A misdemeanor domestic violence assault.
A probable cause statement said her husband provided police with a video of the couple arguing. The video showed her repeatedly swinging an aluminum bat near his head but not connecting.
She was sentenced to two years of probation.
According to the Utah Department of Health, an average of five Utahns die each week of opioid overdose.