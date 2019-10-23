LOGAN — Utah State University police are searching for a student who hasn't been seen since last week.
Baxter Franklin King, 19, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 14, according to the USU Police Department. He last exchanged text messages messages with another person on Oct. 17.
"Those close to Baxter believe it’s unusual for him to be out of contact for so long," USU police said in a statement.
King is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He's a white male who has brown, shoulder length hair and brown eyes. He also wears glasses.
He drives a blue 2005 Chevrolet Aveo with the Utah license plate number 545NYM.
If anyone has information about his whereabouts, please contact USU Police at 435-797-1939.