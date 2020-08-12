OGDEN — A second man arrested this week after a violent Ogden home invasion was out on bail while awaiting trial for a similar incident two months ago, court records show.
Ogden police arrested Anthony Ybarra-Eddington, 25, on Sunday in connection with a home invasion Thursday in the 3000 block of Porter Avenue.
One of the victims told police she recognized Ybarra-Eddington when he lowered his mask to talk to another victim.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Tuesday filed charges against Ybarra-Eddington and a second suspect in the Thursday case, Anthony Leo Montes Jr., 35.
Montes was arrested Thursday several hours after the incident.
At 6:45 a.m. Thursday, the home’s front door was kicked in and two men with pistols and a third with a shotgun entered, the document said. One victim told police Montes allegedly put the barrel of the shotgun against his chest and demanded to know the location of various items.
Home security video shared with police by the victims reportedly showed three armed men ransacking the home.
The robbers stole a flat-screen TV and possibly other items, the arrest document said.
A third suspect had not been arrested by Wednesday afternoon.
Ybarra-Eddington and Montes each are held without bail in the Weber County Jail on first-degree felony charges of aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.
Before his arrest this week, Ybarra-Eddington was free from jail after posting $5,000 bail on an aggravated assault charge.
He was arrested June 25 by Weber County sheriff's deputies a day after he and another man allegedly entered a West Haven hotel and scuffled with a man.
An arrest affidavit said the victim told deputies Ybarra-Eddington demanded the return of some items and the two began fighting.
Ybarra-Eddington allegedly struck the man twice in the face and a gun he was carrying went off.
The man was treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Arrest affidavits said Ybarra-Eddington and Montes are gang members.