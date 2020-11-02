WOODS CROSS — A Magna man allegedly beat, sexually assaulted and urinated on a woman, then bragged about it to her neighbors, charging documents said.
Woods Cross police arrested Reece Garcia, 27, on Sunday afternoon based on events that occurred late Thursday and early Friday.
Police booked Garcia into the Davis County Jail in Farmington, where he remained held without bail Monday.
He is suspected of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault and misdemeanor damage or interruption of a communication device.
The victim's neighbors called police after the woman, a friend of theirs, told them about the alleged assault.
The neighbors said they picked up Garcia, also a friend, in Magna on Friday night to come to their home to drink alcohol.
They said during the night Garcia several times took shots of alcohol over to the victim's apartment.
The neighbors said Garcia returned to their apartment at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Speaking of the victim, Garcia allegedly said he "beat the s--- out of her and she liked it."
They said Garcia described urinating on the woman and said she "reminded him of his mother," who he "wanted to kill."
The neighbors said the woman came to their apartment Saturday night and told them what happened.
The police document said the woman told officers Garcia hit her, choked her, inserted his fingers into her genitals and dragged her around the apartment.
She said he took her phone, preventing her from calling for help.
The woman grabbed a knife and tried to stab him with it, but he wrestled it away from her, police said.
Police said the woman had bruises on her chin and cheeks.
She said Garcia threatened he would tell police about a past relationship if she reported him, the arrest affidavit said.
No formal charges had been filed against Garcia by Monday afternoon.