WASHINGTON TERRACE — Police in Weber County are searching for a man who fired several bullets into the ground after confronting someone delivering copies of the Standard-Examiner in Washington Terrace.
Police were dispatched to the area of 500 W. 5000 South in Washington Terrace after 911 dispatchers received multiple reports of shots fired, according to Lt. Cortney Ryan with the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
When officers arrived, they found the news carrier, who said that a white man in a dark four-door sedan had stopped and asked what the carrier was doing in the neighborhood, Ryan said.
After the carrier stated they were delivering papers, the man reportedly fired several gunshots into the ground before fleeing in his car.
The news carrier was not injured, but Ryan said there was damage to the carrier's car.
Police were able to find several shell casings at the scene, and are in the process of investigating the incident as of Wednesday afternoon.
Ryan said the suspect was described as a white man. No persons of interest have been made public as of Wednesday afternoon.