The scene of a police shooting investigation Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at 31st Street and Wall Avenue in Ogden.

 MARK SHENEFELT, Standard-Examiner

OGDEN — An Ogden officer responding to a burglar alarm Wednesday shot and wounded the suspected intruder, police said in a news release

The officer confronted the suspect inside a transmission shop at 30th Street and Wall Avenue at about 7:30 a.m. and shots were fired, the release said.

The suspect was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. The officer was not injured.

Later, police cars, crime scene investigators and the Weber County Sheriff's Office mobile command center ringed a transmission shop on the northeast corner of 31st and Wall.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

