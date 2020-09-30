OGDEN — An Ogden officer responding to a burglar alarm Wednesday shot and wounded the suspected intruder, police said in a news release
The officer confronted the suspect inside a transmission shop at 30th Street and Wall Avenue at about 7:30 a.m. and shots were fired, the release said.
The suspect was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. The officer was not injured.
Later, police cars, crime scene investigators and the Weber County Sheriff's Office mobile command center ringed a transmission shop on the northeast corner of 31st and Wall.
Further details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.