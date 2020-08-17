OGDEN — Police said they broke up a fight involving more than 20 people inside an Ogden bar early Saturday, arresting two men on riot charges.
The brawl spilled onto the sidewalk outside Alleged, 201 25th St., where an officer said in an arrest affidavit that Fred Jasso, 23, and Dionicio Blanco, 24, were kicking a man who had fallen.
Those two were booked in the Weber County Jail on allegations of third-degree felony riot and misdemeanor counts of interfering with an officer and intoxication.
The victim, who police said was kicked in the face, was treated by paramedics.
Inside the bar, a heater had been knocked over and bent and a railing was ripped away from a staircase, the report said.
The melee began at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday and a bar employee reported it.
An Ogden officer who was nearby said he grabbed Jasso from behind on the sidewalk to stop him from kicking the victim again.
The officer said in the report that Jasso refused to get on the ground to be handcuffed and had to be wrestled to the sidewalk.
While he was trying to subdue Jasso, a large crowd gathered around and the officer said he shouted at people to get back.
Some did, but Blanco repeatedly approached the officer, interfering with his arrest of Jasso, the affidavit said.
Saturday's incident was the second serious fracas at a 25th Street bar in two weeks.
On Aug. 2, a man was beaten unconscious in a brawl outside a bar and police arrested two men on aggravated assault charges.
The police report of that incident said it happened at the Kokomo Club, 216 25th St., across the street from Alleged.
Last November, a 25-year-old man was convicted of second-degree felony obstructing justice in a shooting that wounded a man at the Kokomo Club.
Also in November, another 25-year-old man was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing two people in the Historic Place bar, 126 25th St.
Bar fights that attract police attention are common on 25th Street "every other weekend or whatever," Lt. Brian Eynon, Ogden Police Department spokesperson, said Monday.
"It probably had gone down during the initial part of COVID," he said. "But a lot of people are out again with the bars back up."
He said the riot at Alleged began with one fight and more people joined in. "Everybody (is) lathered up with what's going on in the world," Eynon said.