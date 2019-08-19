OGDEN — Police in Ogden have identified the name of the man shot and killed by officers on Friday night.
Police identified the man as 26-year-old Jovany Mercado-Bedolla, an Ogden resident.
Mercado-Bedolla was shot by four members of the Ogden Police Department after they were dispatched to a home near the 800 block of 32nd Street in Ogden.
In a press release, Ogden Police Department stated that at 8:55 p.m. Friday, Weber Area Dispatch received a call from a residence in this area, with the caller reporting a man with a knife approached a group having a party in their yard.
Later, the caller reported the man wielding a knife was searching vehicles. When three Ogden patrol cars with four officers arrived on scene shortly before 9 p.m., they approached the man, who was reportedly holding a knife.
In the release, the department stated that the man “ignored repeated orders to drop the knife. He began advancing on the officers with the knife in clear view and ignored repeated orders to stop.”
Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt said in a press conference late Friday night after the shooting that all four officers fired their service weapons, striking the man and causing him to fall on the ground. Officers placed the man in handcuffs and later secured the scene.
After medics arrived, the man, now known to be Mercado-Bedolla, was declared dead at the scene.
Per standard protocol, the four Ogden officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation and that of the Weber County Attorney’s Office.
Friday marked the fifth police shooting in Weber County thus far in 2019. Non-fatal police shootings have taken place in Harrisville, West Haven and Riverdale; while fatal shootings have occurred in Roy and now Ogden.
Months prior to the start of 2019, Weber and Davis counties saw a total of four fatal police shootings within a 25-day span in November and December.