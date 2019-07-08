LAYTON — Police have released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash last Tuesday in Layton.
Patrick Trice, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene after he hit a vehicle in a busy Layton intersection on July 2, according to Lt. Brady Fitzpatrick, a patrol lieutenant for the Layton Police Department. Trice was living in Layton at the time of the crash and had lived in Pleasant Grove in the past.
That night, a Layton Police officer tried to pull over a person on a motorcycle near the intersection of Main Street and Midtown Crossing.
The motorcycle reportedly sped away from the officer, who did not pursue the motorcycle.
A short time later, police were alerted to a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle, according to Lt. Travis Lyman of the Layton Police. The car appeared to be turning east onto Antelope Drive while the motorcycle was driving north on Main Street. Witnesses told police the motorcycle was traveling over 100 mph when it collided with the car, Lyman said.
Although the driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet, the 20-year-old man, later identified as Trice, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car was a teenager and in the front seat was the teen’s mother, who was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Lyman said. The driver and another juvenile who was in the car suffered only minor injuries in the crash.