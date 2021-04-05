OGDEN — Police on Monday identified the victim of a domestic violence homicide as Mindee Lavell Elmore, who was described by relatives as a loving mother, daughter, sister and aunt.
The ex-boyfriend who police say shot her remained in critical condition at a hospital on Monday, Ogden Police Lt. Brian Eynon said.
Police had said Saturday night that the man shot himself after a standoff with SWAT officers. Elmore, 41, was shot in the Smith's parking lot, 1485 Harrison Blvd., at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday; the man was shot at about 6:40 p.m. in the yard of a home several miles away near 36th Street and Quincy Avenue.
"This incident is a shock for our community and specifically the family members that it has impacted," police said in a prepared statement. The announcement urged those affected by the tragedy to contact the department's victim advocates at 801-629-8246 or 801-629-8245.
Elmore's relatives posted a GoFundMe page asking for donations to cover family expenses. The fundraiser described Elmore as "a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and most importantly, mother."
Efforts to contact family members were not immediately successful Monday afternoon.
The shootings prompted the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition to issue a statement listing resources for those affected by intimate partner violence. The homicide and the alleged shooter's attempted suicide were both aspects of the domestic violence scourge, the group said.
"These violent incidents are often triggers for survivors and their loved ones," the coalition said.
The group said free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic or intimate partner violence is available around the clock at 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or udvc.org.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, also open 24 hours, is at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
The coalition urged people to call 911 if a loved one is in immediate danger.
Eynon said no further information was being released about the homicide at this point.