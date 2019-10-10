SANDY — Utah’s police certification board has withdrawn a disciplinary measure it issued against a Davis County Jail lieutenant who struck a clerk in an impromptu martial arts demonstration.
The Police Officer Standards and Training Council dropped the penalty against former Sheriff’s Lt. Kenneth Hammon after a settlement negotiated with Rich Willie, an attorney representing the officer.
Hammon, now retired, received a letter of caution from the council in January for striking a jail clerk in 2017.
An administrative law judge recommended a two-year suspension of his peace officer certification, ruling the incident constituted assault and recklessness, but the council chose a lesser penalty.
“As a peace officer, it is important to remember your professional and personal conduct is a matter of constant scrutiny,” the caution said, according to documents filed with the Utah Court of Appeals. “Therefore, your employment as a peace officer requires exemplary behavior because of the professional ethical standards and the risk of liability.”
However, the council on Sept. 26 took up the matter again and voted to withdraw the discipline upon the recommendation of POST’s legal counsel.
Hammon had appealed the discipline to the Utah Court of Appeals, which dismissed the case after being notified of the settlement.
POST attorney Lynda Viti told the council “we’re almost certainly going to lose” on Hammon’s appeal regarding whether the administrative law judge properly applied the elements of assault in his decision against Hammon.
“Hammon’s got an argument ... about the finding of assault,” Viti said, adding that the administrative law judge “did not discuss all necessary elements of assault.”
The appeal also raised issues over whether the POST council has legal authority to overturn an administrative law judge’s findings, rather than just apply aggravating or mitigating circumstances when it decides on penalties.
To clarify that matter, the POST council voted Sept. 30 to authorize its staff to draft legislation to clarify the council’s powers.
During that meeting, several council members warned that enabling the council to reopen cases decided by administrative law judges would make the council an appellate body and tie it up in lengthy appeals on numerous police misconduct cases.
Failure to clarify the state law also may complicate future appeals filed by penalized officers, they said.
A Davis County human resources investigation of Hammon stemmed from a July 1, 2017, incident in the jail’s medical bay. The clerk said Hammon told her to hold still and he struck her on the right side of her chest so hard that it “knocked the air out of her and mucous out of her nose.”
The clerk told investigators she is an epileptic and has a nerve stimulation device implanted in her chest. She “got a migraine instantly” and a jail nurse gave her ibuprofen and an ice pack.
HR investigators concluded that Hammon “has demonstrated an ongoing pattern of conduct of striking employees inappropriately and calling it training.”
Officials were considering whether to terminate Hammon when he decided to retire.
Hammon testified to the “minor” encounter and said the strike was identical to a technique he has taught to hundreds of people in self-defense classes during a 27-year police career.
Farmington police investigated the alleged assault and declined to file charges against Hammon.
Willie and Hammon argued during the initial POST hearing in January that the strike was a “tap,” not a powerful blow, and there was no intent to harm.
Asked for a response to the settlement, Willie on Tuesday released a prepared statement from Hammon.
“I have so much love for my brothers and sisters at the Davis County Sheriff’s Office. It was an amazing place to work,” the statement said in part. “I appreciate the support of my friends and family throughout this entire process, and am glad that this situation has finally resolved.”
Hammon’s name came up in two other controversial situations in recent years.
He was the supervisor of three male deputies who, according to a 2018 investigation, were known by jail employees as “team sexual harassment,” the “sexual harassment trio” or “the creeper crew.”
And in an internal affairs investigation by the county attorney’s office, Hammon was identified as the jail officer who complained about a “snitch” informing the attorneys about a 2016 death in the jail.