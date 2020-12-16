OGDEN — A Riverdale man is accused of driving with cocaine in his system in an auto-pedestrian crash that killed an Ogden woman on May 22.

After Ogden police obtained blood toxicology results, the Weber County Attorney's Office on Oct. 9 charged John Anthony Clark, 32, with second-degree felony driving with a measurable controlled substance in a fatal crash.

Clark also is charged with class A misdemeanor possession or use of a controlled substance.

Clark made his initial court appearance Dec. 9 and is free from custody with conditions pending his next court date, Jan. 20.

A police probable cause statement said Clark drove negligently when his vehicle struck Sandra Beatriz, 56, in a crosswalk with the walk signal activated.

Clark's pickup truck was westbound on 26th Street at 9:42 p.m. and he turned left as Beatriz was crossing Washington Boulevard, westbound in the south crosswalk, according to a police news release.

Beatriz died at a local hospital.

"A subsequent blood test showed the defendant had a measurable amount of cocaine in his system," the probable cause statement said.

Efforts to reach Brady Stuart, Clark's attorney, were not immediately successful.

