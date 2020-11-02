OGDEN — A 22-year-old man allegedly threatened to kill police officers who were arresting him for stealing a soft drink and a bag of chips, an arrest affidavit said.
Kaden M. Hunter remained held without bail Monday in the Weber County Jail on four charges stemming from the Thursday incident.
Hunter was booked on suspicion of second-degree felony robbery and class B misdemeanor charges of threat of violence, criminal mischief and interference with an arresting officer.
A Utah Transit Authority Police probable cause statement said Hunter entered the Zephyr Grill, 2325 S. Wall Ave., Thursday afternoon and asked for a cup for water.
He instead got soda from the fountain machine, grabbed a bag of chips from the counter and left, soon pursued by two employees, the affidavit said.
The workers told him to stop and one grabbed the chip bag, which broke open.
Hunter allegedly threw the contents of the cup at one of the workers and balled his fist as if intending to throw a punch, which caused them to retreat.
Hunter left the parking lot, pushing over and damaging a bicycle, and was stopped by Ogden police about two blocks away, the affidavit said.
Police said Hunter threatened to kill them as they moved to arrest him. He also allegedly resisted arrest, the affidavit said.
As of Monday morning, formal charges had not been filed against Hunter in 2nd District Court.