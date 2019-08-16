OGDEN — Police confirmed that an officer-involved shooting occurred Friday night in Ogden.
According to Ogden Police Lt. Tyler Ziegler, a police shooting occurred at a home in Ogden. Dispatch records indicate the shooting took place near a home on the 800 block of 32nd Street.
Ziegler said there is no ongoing threat to the public as of 10 p.m. Friday, however he was unable to release additional details regarding the shooting.
Members of the public are encouraged to steer clear of the area, as the scene is active and the investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.