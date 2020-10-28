OGDEN — A police shooting Tuesday night in Ogden was at least the eighth police-involved use of deadly force in Weber and Davis counties so far in 2020.
An Ogden police officer fired on a man who was charging at him with a handgun and butcher knife, Chief Randy Watt said at a press briefing.
The suspect, 18, was shot in the abdomen and taken to a hospital, where he was in good condition, Watt said.
The officer, who was not injured, has been put on leave pending the outcome of an investigation, common procedure in cases of the use of deadly force.
It was the fifth reported police shooting this year in Weber County and the second in four days.
A Weber County sheriff's deputy shot and killed an intruder in Huntsville on Friday night, the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
Tuesday's incident started at 7:06 p.m. when a Utah Department of Human Services caseworker called 911 to report that an 18-year-old man was threatening suicide in a house in the 800 block of 5th Street, Watt said.
The caseworker told the dispatcher the man was armed with a shotgun. As officers drove to the scene, Watt said, a second 911 call was made telling dispatchers the man was pointing the gun at others inside the home.
Officers arrived at 7:17 p.m. and established a perimeter around the property "in order to make contact and attempt to calm the situation while determining what exactly was occurring," Watt said.
As the perimeter was set up, two people emerged from the house and talked to officers. While they were speaking, the man reportedly came out of the back door of the house armed with a handgun and butcher knife, Watt said.
He allegedly charged at an officer stationed at the back of the home, who retreated while yelling at the suspect to "stop," according to Watt.
The man purportedly continued toward the officer, at which point the officer fired several shots, hitting him once in the abdomen.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Critical Incident Response Team at the Weber County Attorney's Office.
Watt said the officer who shot the man was wearing a body camera and it was turned on at the time of the shooting.
The man's identity was not released.
Efforts to contact Lt. Brian Eynon, Ogden Police Department spokesperson, for further information were unsuccessful Wednesday.
Other reported uses of deadly force this year:
- A Davis County sheriff's deputy fired once at Zachary Tony Mendelkow, 35, in a Feb. 25 confrontation in West Point. No one was hit and the man was arrested.
- An Ogden police officer fired one shot at suspected car thieves who were accelerating toward him in an alley April 23. No one was hurt.
- Ogden Officer Nate Lyday was killed on a domestic violence call May 28, the suspect shooting at officers through his front door. Officers returned fire and the suspect later was found dead, apparently by police gunfire.
- Aaron Griffin, 21, of Plain City, shot at Roy and Clinton police after a pursuit on Aug. 8, wounding a Roy police dog. Griffin was killed by return fire.
- Clay Reynolds, 27, was fatally shot at Viewmont High School in a confrontation with Bountiful police officers Sept. 15.
- An Ogden police officer fired twice at a suspected auto repair shop burglar Sept. 30, hitting him in the arm. Aaron Baugh, 34, who is homeless, is charged with assaulting an officer and burglary.