OGDEN — An Ogden woman is charged with 28 felony counts alleging she stole more than $96,000 in her job as a dentist’s office manager and spent the money on personal expenses, including bailing herself out of jail in an unrelated prescription fraud case.
A probable cause statement by the South Ogden Police Department alleged that Nikki Lee Martinez, 40, used her employer’s checks and credit cards over almost a two-year period before she was fired in October.
Police booked Martinez into the Weber County Jail Thursday, two days after the Weber County Attorney’s Office charged her with one count of theft by deception, a second-degree felony, and 27 third-degree felonies: 25 counts of forgery and single counts of obstructing justice and illegal use of a financial transaction card.
The alleged scheme came to light Aug. 4 after Martinez was involved in a car crash and the Ogden Police Department found in her car blank checks belonging to South Ogden Dental Associates and a bank card belonging to dentist Rochelle Rasmussen.
The dental office filed a fraud complaint with South Ogden police on Oct. 14.
The South Ogden police document alleged Martinez made check payments to her landlord for $13,700 and set up payments for her heating, power and cellphone bills totaling $7,550, drawing on the dental office’s accounts.
Credit card charges she allegedly made totaled about $11,000, expenses including her Netflix account, car payments, pizza dinners, car repairs and Uber rides.
Of another $63,045 written on checks from the dental office, one paid for getting Martinez out of jail on a $79,500 bond amount in June, according to the statement.
In that earlier case, prosecutors charged her with 14 counts of third-degree felony forgery for allegedly obtaining fraudulent prescriptions of the narcotic painkiller hydrocodone from October 2018 through June.
An Ogden police probable cause statement said an pharmacist became suspicious and checked with the woman’s doctor, who told officers he had not prescribed the drug to Martinez. The document alleged Martinez forged the doctor’s signature.
She soon bailed out of jail in that case, and on Monday Dec. 16 — the day before the dental forgery case was filed in 2nd District Court — she entered pleas in abeyance to a pair of prescription forgery charges in return for 12 others being dismissed.
Martinez remained jailed as of Saturday afternoon.