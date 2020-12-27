RIVERDALE — Police continue to search for a man wanted in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred at a mobile home park early Christmas morning.
Liam H. Gale, 31, is being sought in connection to the shooting, which happened around 3:20 a.m. Friday at the park, located at 5100 S. 1050 West in Riverdale.
There, responding officers found two victims — one male, one female — inside a home. Both, at the time, had sustained critical injuries, according to a press release, and were transported to a hospital, where the male, Trevor Anthony Martin, 36, later died.
The 42-year-old female victim, whose name has not been made public, was last reported to be alive and still hospitalized.
Friday night, Riverdale police reported the arrest of 31-year-old Brittany Rogers and an unnamed 16-year-old male and the name of a third suspect, Gale, who is still at large.
According to an updated release sent out Saturday night, Gale's vehicle was discovered in Salt Lake City by SLC police and members of the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team.
Officers are actively searching for him, the release said. He is believed to the armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Weber County emergency dispatchers at 801-395-8221 or 911 and request to speak to a Riverdale police officer.
As of Sunday, Robers was still being held in the Weber County Jail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and obstruction of justice. A first court appearance has not yet been scheduled.
The juvenile suspect is held on suspicion of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and obstruction of justice.