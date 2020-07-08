WASHINGTON TERRACE — The Weber County Sheriff's Office arrested a Washington Terrace man Tuesday, alleging he possessed more than 1,000 photos and videos of child pornography.
In 2nd District Court Wednesday, the Weber County Attorney's Office charged Gaven R. Allen, 19, with 20 counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.
Allen was ordered held without bail in the county jail in Ogden.
The case arose when a social media company alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on April 23 about distribution of child pornography in the Ogden area.
By subpoena, investigators said they obtained records narrowing the online activity to a Washington Terrace home on 200 West.
Investigators served a search warrant at Allen's home. They said they found more than 1,000 child pornography images and videos on personal storage devices owned by Allen, according to the arrest affidavit.
The charging document said Allen waived his Miranda rights and admitted to possessing and distributing child pornography on the internet.