ROY — A suspected burglar is dead following a fatal police shooting early Wednesday morning in a Roy business, according to police.
An Ogden Police K9 unit was dispatched to help Roy Police officers regarding a burglary in progress at a medical clinic in Roy around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the Ogden Police Department.
During a press conference Wednesday morning at the Francom Public Safety Center in Ogden, OPD Chief Randy Watt and Roy Police Chief Carl Merino spoke to reporters and outlined the events leading up to the shooting.
Watt said that a member of the nighttime cleaning crew for the Tanner Clinic in Roy, located at 3443 W. 5600 South, called police and said a man had used a hammer and had broken into the clinic. The frightened crew member told police she had barricaded herself in a back office while the suspected burglar entered the building, Watt said. The woman told police the man was wearing a mask covering his face but not over his eyes when he reportedly broke in, Merino said.
A number of Weber County law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including an Ogden Police K9 Unit. When the unit arrived, the handler released the dog in the effort to find the suspect in the building.
Watt said police personnel moved quickly out of concern for the cleaning crew member still inside the building. He commended the Roy Police supervisor who coordinated the response to the clinic, citing how less lethal capabilities were quickly available.
When police entered the building, they encountered the suspected burglar holding a hammer in a hallway of the clinic. The suspect was reportedly told to drop the hammer multiple times before less-lethal bean bag rounds were fired at him "several" times, Watt said.
The suspect then ran away to a nearby office, and as police were getting into a new position, the suspect reportedly "rapidly advanced on the officers with a knife in a threatening position," according to Watt.
"The contact was at such close quarters that officers had no choice but to utilize their firearms to defend themselves," Watt said.
Merino said that officers at the scene did not see the knife when they engaged him the first time, and that officers only saw the knife when the suspect advanced on police.
The Ogden Police K9 handler fired "several" shots with his 9mm pistol. The dog had also bitten the suspect by the time shots were fired, as well.
The suspect reportedly fell to the ground still holding the knife and with the dog still biting his leg before the dog was retrieved, Watt said.
The suspect was then taken to the emergency room at the neighboring Davis Hospital Weber Campus before he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
Watt said that body cameras were being worn by members of his and Roy's department and were recording at the time of the shooting. That camera footage is in the process of being reviewed, he said. Watt added that he could not speak as to whether other departments were wearing cameras or recording at the time of the shooting.
No officers or the K9 were injured during the incident, Watt said.
Watt added that, though it was unclear as of Wednesday morning, it appeared that another officer fired as well. The officer was not a member of the Ogden or Roy police departments, but likely a member of another department that was at the scene.
Merino said that members of the Ogden, Roy, Weber State and South Ogden police departments were at the scene, as well as deputies from the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
As per routine police shooting protocol, the investigation has been turned over to the Weber County Attorney's Office for screening. Watt added that the K9 handler has been placed on paid administrative leave while the Ogden Police conduct their own internal investigation. Both the paid leave and the internal investigation are always done when a police shooting occurs.
Members of the Ogden Metro SWAT Team were not called to the scene to assist, as the situation was moving too quickly for them to be called, Watt said.
Police know the man's identity, but the name of the man killed was not released during the Wednesday morning press conference, as family members have yet to be notified, Watt said.
Merino said that when the man was taken into custody before being taken to the emergency room, police found "narcotics" that the suspect had reportedly stolen from the clinic's pharmacy. Police did not elaborate on what drugs were said to be found on his person.
It was unclear whether or not the Tanner Clinic was going to be open Wednesday, Merino said, indicating there was extensive damage to the clinic.
Wednesday's shooting adds to the list of officer-involved shootings that have taken place in Weber County in the past year.
On June 3, two deputies with the Weber County Sheriff's Office shot a man in West Haven after the man allegedly pointed a gun at them hours after a report of domestic violence. The man, 37-year-old Justin Jessop, was in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable condition later that day.
A month prior, on May 22, police in Riverdale shot a reportedly armed and suicidal man at Cherry Creek Apartments just off Riverdale Road. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
In March, three officers from three departments reportedly shot Jamal Bell 11 times after they were called to his Harrisville home. Bell was reportedly holding two knives when police told him to drop the knives before they fired.
During a 25-day span in 2018, members of the Ogden Police Department were involved in a string of three fatal police shootings. During that same span, another man was shot and killed by police in Davis County.