OGDEN — A death originally described as suspicious is now considered a suicide, the Weber County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
The death occurred Monday in the area of 1400 South and 3600 West, according to Lt. Cortney Ryan, Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
"At this time it appears to be a suicide," Ryan said by email.
Detectives were investigating the death Monday and Ryan said at that time the circumstances were suspicious.
The Standard-Examiner does not normally report on suicides, but deaths are covered when authorities say the circumstances are suspicious.