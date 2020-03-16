BRIGHAM CITY — Police say they have completed their investigation into a Brigham City workplace explosion without being able to pinpoint the fatal incident's cause.
Alex Stoddard, 33, was killed in the blast the morning of March 10 at HyPerComp Engineering, 156 S. 800 West.
"We honestly don't know what initially triggered it and probably never will," said Brigham City Police Lt. Tony Ferderber.
"He was transferring oxygen from a larger tank to a smaller tank and something caused one of them to explode," Ferderber said.
Stoddard was alone in the building and there were no camera views of the incident, he said.
The explosion also damaged a wall in the building, police said.
Friends of Stoddard started a GoFundMe account to help his wife and three children. The account had raised almost $15,000 by Monday afternoon.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, funeral services will be limited to a graveside meeting 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Hyde Park Cemetery, Center Street and 4th East in Hyde Park, family spokeswoman Kierra McGuire said. Because of the pandemic, the family asked that only relatives and close friends attend.