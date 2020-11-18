FARMINGTON — The Utah Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help to find the victims of a reported carjacking attempt in Centerville on Nov. 9.
A man running from police tried to hijack a pickup truck in the Centerville Megaplex Theater parking lot, the UHP said in a probable cause statement.
"We're hoping they will cooperate as a witness in the case against the suspect," UHP Lt. Nick Street said Wednesday by email.
A UHP arrest affidavit said police were alerted to a vehicle and house burglary in Kaysville at about 6:15 p.m. Nov. 9.
The suspected burglar fled in a truck and the witness and police followed him onto southbound Interstate 15.
The man crashed the truck, later found to have been stolen, at the Parrish Lane offramp.
The man jumped a railroad fence and ran south into Centerville and across the theater lot, where he tried to commandeer a running, occupied pickup.
The driver sped away and police arrested the man.
In a news release Wednesday, the UHP said the victims' truck was a white GMC Sierra or Chevy Silverado with a sticker in the back window.
Police urged the victims or anyone else with information about the carjacking incident to call Davis County Dispatch at 801-451-4141.
The arrest affidavit said the man identified himself as David Price. But later, the Davis County Jail and the Utah Bureau of Criminal Investigation determined his real name is Alex Michael Yetter.
Yetter, 25, remained held without bail in the Farmington jail.
He faces at least 11 criminal charges in 2nd District Court, including second-degree felony theft, third-degree felony unlawful possession of a transaction card and nine misdemeanors.
The arrest affidavit said Yetter had two pocketknives, pepper spray and narcotics when he was arrested.