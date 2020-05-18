OGDEN — Weber County prosecutors filed nine criminal charges Monday against a 24-year-old man in connection with recent police chases in Ogden and Roy, including two counts of assaulting peace officers with a weapon or force.
Three police officers escaped injury after the suspect allegedly tried to run them down — two on foot as they attempted to drop spike strips in front of his car, and a third trying to back away in his patrol car — during a high-speed chase through Ogden on Sunday, according to charging documents.
Hunter Spencer Robinson was charged in 2nd District Court with two second-degree felony counts of assault against police, a third-degree felony count of failing to stop at the command of law enforcement and a class A misdemeanor of that same offense, plus class B misdemeanor interference with an arresting officer.
Also in connection with the Ogden incident, Robinson was charged with third-degree felony possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and class B misdemeanor DUI.
Judge Jennifer Valencia ordered him held without bail.
Also Monday, the Weber County Attorney’s Office charged Robinson with third-degree felony failure to stop at the command of police for a similar incident in Roy on May 8.
At 1 a.m. Sunday, an Ogden patrol officer attempted to pull over a silver Kia for a signaling violation at 32nd Street and Washington Boulevard, Officer Tyler O’Doherty said in a probable cause statement.
Robinson turned east on 32nd, switched off his lights and turned and sped northbound on Ogden Avenue, the report said.
The suspect ran the stop sign at 31st and Ogden and then went into a dead-end section in the 3000 block, the report said.
O’Doherty said he tried to corner the suspect’s car, but the fleeing driver reversed direction, forcing the officer to back up to avoid a collision.
Another officer tried to put down spike strips to flatten the Kia’s tires, but Robinson swerved toward the officer, “who had to run in the opposite direction in order to prevent himself from being run over,” the report said.
Robinson ran more stop signs and red lights and drove against traffic as the chase continued, according to the charging affidavit.
A police sergeant also tried to put down spike strips and “Hunter again drove directly toward him,” the affidavit said. That officer “was almost struck by Hunter and had to run in another direction to avoid being hit.”
Susie Eberle, a 23-year-old whom police identified as Robinson’s girlfriend, was in the passenger seat during the chase and pointed out directions for him to take, the charging document said.
A Utah Highway Patrol trooper ended the chase by using a bump maneuver to spin and stop the Kia.
Robinson ran away and had to be tackled by police. He continued to resist on the ground and “officers used closed-hand strikes in order to subdue Hunter,” the probable cause statement said.
Eberle allegedly threw a can of beer out of the passenger window during the chase, and police said they found marijuana separated in numerous plastic baggies, plus a digital scale and a glass pipe, during a search of the Kia.
Eberle was held on $10,500 bail, charged Monday with third-degree felony failure to stop or respond to a command by police.
According to a Roy Police Department probable cause statement, an officer on May 8 drove to a home in the 5800 block of 2550 West to investigate a domestic violence case when he saw Eberle in the passenger seat of a silver Kia and Robinson walking toward the car from the house.
Robinson got into the car and they sped away, the statement said. The northbound car ran the red light at 5600 South and 2700 West and the officer ended the pursuit.