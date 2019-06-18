WEST HAVEN — A 23-month-old child was left apparently uninjured after falling out of a window in West Haven on Tuesday.
Police were called to the Haven Pointe apartment complex located at 2265 S. 1100 West after a report of a child falling out of a third-story window, according to Lt. Cortney Ryan of the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
Ryan said the child was on a bed near a window when it is suspected that the child leaned against a screen and fell out and into a window well. Ryan estimated that the child fell 19 feet to the window well below.
Medics found that the child had no apparent injuries and was conscious and alert throughout the whole process. Ryan said that a neighbor was near the child shortly after the fall and told paramedics that the child was alert after the fall.
The child was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated despite not having any apparent injuries.
Ryan said it was amazing that the child was uninjured.
"Someone was watching out for that little guy," Ryan said.