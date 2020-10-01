NORTH OGDEN — A 24-foot pontoon boat formerly used to fight fires along Bear Lake's shores is embarking on a second life as a sonar platform for Weber County Search and Rescue.
Rich County offered the craft to Weber County as a surplus item, said Sheriff's Lt. Mark Horton, who coordinates Weber County's mostly volunteer search and rescue operations.
Several years ago, the county acquired high-end sonar equipment to help locate the bodies of drowning victims in places such as Pineview and Causey reservoirs, Horton said.
Word got out around the state and Weber searchers soon were asked to help with searches in other counties.
That created an operational problem for Weber because the sonar gear was mounted on the county's lake patrol boat.
When the boat was at Strawberry Reservoir or Utah Lake, for example, no lake patrols were possible here.
Horton said Weber's volunteers spent this spring and summer refurbishing and upgrading the pontoon boat, which had plenty of wear when it arrived.
For example, volunteers machined new components specifically to aid the sonar deployment operation, and the trailer was largely rebuilt, he said.
Horton showed the pontoon boat to a visitor Friday. It's now stowed in a North Ogden storage building next to Search and Rescue's airboat.
"We're putting the pontoon boat in storage and getting the airboat ready," he said, referring to duck hunting season and the prospect of looking for lost hunters.
The pontoon boat offers another advantage over the patrol craft: More room for personnel to spread out during lengthy searches and avoid overcrowding when divers are aboard.
"It's got a lot of room so we're not tripping over the dividing equipment," he said.
The cramped patrol boat also was not ideal for lengthy searches.
"We had an incident at Strawberry last summer when we were out there all day," he said. "At the end of the day, you're done."
Horton said the pontoon boat project cost less than $5,000 because of the all-volunteer labor. He said the pontoons were in good shape and the 90-horsepower Mercury motor was fairly new.
Meanwhile, Horton said Search and Rescue soon will be able to buy a new drone, the result of a $30,000 community fundraising drive.
He said the fund drive's goal is close to realization and the Sheriff's Office hopes to get the new drone within two weeks.
"There's been a huge outpouring from residents and a lot of local businesses," he said.
It will be an upgrade from Search and Rescue's existing, basic drone, which Horton said has been credited with four rescues in the two years they've had it.
The new drone will have a range of 8 miles and 55 minutes of flight time, Horton said, a substantial improvement.
"It's a really high-end drone, kind of a different ballgame," he said, because of its "amazing, incredible" thermal imaging.
It's a two-person unit, he said, one flying the drone and the other monitoring the imaging.
A more capable drone may mean better life-saving operations.
Last spring, a couple of hikers on Indian Trail got "cliffed out" — stuck on a ledge with no safe way off — and called 911.
"The dispatcher was able to tell the group, 'We've got a drone headed your way,'" Horton said. "In a matter of minutes, the drone found them, and now they had the assurance that help was coming."
The drone hovered, its lights serving as a beacon for rescue teams and cutting the time needed to make the rescue.
Horton said Weber Search and Rescue has about 70 volunteers, and four sheriff's deputies assigned to it as well.