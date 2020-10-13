EDEN — The Weber County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday posted photos of two people wanted for questioning in a cabin burglary near Powder Mountain ski resort.
A cabin in the Sunridge Properties development was broken into in July, and a nearby homeowner since has provided trail camera security photos, which the Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.
Burglars took air and pellet rifles and power tools, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Residents said two men seen in the photos were not known to them and did not have permission to be on the property.
Those with any information on the identity of the men in the photos is asked to call sheriff's detective Walker at 801-778-6635.
Further information was not available. Efforts to reach Lt. Cortney Ryan, Sheriff's Office spokesperson, were not immediately successful.