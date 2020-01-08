KAYSVILLE — Pranksters shutting off residential power boxes have been on such a spree lately that police put out an alert to homeowners about the potentially dangerous trickery.
"We have some leads in the cases," Kaysville Police Officer Lexi Benson said Tuesday.
The police department warned residents last week after several incidents of "powerboxing" in the Mountain Vista neighborhood.
One resident was on oxygen and the power loss affected his breathing, the department said in a Facebook post.
"If he wasn't able to get his air back quick enough he could have died," Benson said.
Police believe junior high or high school students are going around in groups to turn off the boxes.
"They think it's funny," Benson said.
But the perpetrators could face charges of criminal mischief, she said.
Police posted another message later urging residents to put padlocks on their power boxes. Benson said the municipal power company, the fire department and the fire marshal approved of the protective measure.
Rocky Mountain Power said it occasionally hears reports of the powerboxing prank.
"Most houses these days have a main breaker on the outside near the meter, and that is a breaker that will cut power to the entire house," said spokesman Dave Eskelsen.
In the most common configurations, he said, the breakers are enclosed in a housing with a little door that can take a padlock.
"We advise people to secure those," Eskelsen said.