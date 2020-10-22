OGDEN — A prosecutor on Thursday cited text messages that allegedly showed a Pleasant View man plotted the shooting of a man at an Ogden park Sept. 28.
Bergen Webb, 19, is charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder in the shooting of another 19-year-old and his father as they sat in a car at Liberty Park, 22nd Street and Monroe Boulevard.
During a bail hearing in 2nd District Court, Weber County deputy attorney Letitia Toombs said Webb conversed Sept. 27 with a friend via text about grievances they had with others.
"Throughout their conversation (Webb) makes a determination that he is going to take some action," Toombs said.
"He tells his friend in a text message that he was going to shoot" the 19-year-old, she said.
Webb also said he planned to "shoot up" the home of another person who had been "irritating" him and his friend, Toombs said.
"He is a danger to the community," she said. "It's obvious when you look at his text messages where he planned this entire event."
She said the victim had arrived at the park expecting that he and Webb would settle a dispute in a fistfight, Toombs said.
The man was accompanied by his father, in his 50s, and other family members were in another car nearby, the prosecutor said.
She said Webb approached the line of cars and first looked into two other vehicles, then drew a handgun when he spotted the victims in the third car.
The teenage victim noticed Webb and was starting to get out of the car when Webb fired, Toombs said.
She said evidence indicated the shot entered the younger victim's back and exited the front of his torso.
The shooter then fired at the man's father, Toombs said.
Both victims survived the shooting.
Webb fled, drove to the upper Ogden Valley and disposed of the handgun, Toombs said.
He later turned himself in, showing up at the Ogden police station with an attorney.
The defense attorney, Ryan Bushell, asked Judge Joseph Bean to set bail for Webb, arguing the defendant is not a risk to flee pending trial.
Authorities had said in court documents that Webb might go to Oregon, where his father lives, but Bushell said Webb's roots are in Pleasant View.
Bushell said he's still waiting for discovery information from prosecutors, such as the contents of the phones of Webb and the younger victim.
"The facts of the case are still coming out as to what really occurred," Bushell said.
He said the younger victim's other family members being there "looked like more than an intent to be there just to watch their son fight."
Bean rejected Bushell's bail request, ordering that Webb remain held without bail in the Weber County Jail.
"There is substantial evidence to support the charges that is clear and convincing, at least for the limited purpose of setting bail," the judge said.
Webb's next court hearing is Nov. 23.