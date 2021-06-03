KAYSVILLE — Someone took down and burned an LGBTQ Pride flag at a home on Thursday, and police want the public's help to find the perpetrators.
Kaysville detectives are investigating it as a possible hate crime, the police department said in a news release.
The vandalism report came in at about 4:45 a.m. Police Officer Lexi Benson said officers found a note with typed scriptures.
"Kind of 'We don't believe in this'" references, Benson said.
She said she was not aware of any other anti-LGBTQ crimes in Kaysville, but many people are putting up flags celebrating Pride month, so that could have something to do with Thursday's incident.
The Utah Bureau of Criminal Identification's most recent annual report said eight anti-LGBTQ or anti-gay hate crimes were reported by police statewide in 2019.
Only scraps of the flag, which was 5 feet by 8 feet and flying from a flagpole, were left, Benson said. She said she did not know what was used to light the flag on fire.
Benson said the victim asked for privacy in the aftermath of the incident. It happened in the western part of Kaysville, she said.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact detective J. Nicholas at 801-497-7082 or email at jnicholas@kaysvillecity.com and refer to case number K21-03783.
Benson said the person or persons who burned the flag could be charged with arson. If police determine it was a hate crime, an arson charge could be enhanced by a degree, meaning longer potential jail or prison sentences and fines.