OGDEN —A Utah State Prison inmate from Ogden has been indicted in federal court for allegedly robbing a credit union branch on Washington Boulevard on Jan. 15.
A U.S. District Court Judge in Salt Lake City on Wednesday unsealed a felony robbery indictment against Jesse James Perea, 23. The indictment was handed up April 12 and not made public until this week.
Charging documents alleged Perea robbed the America First Credit Union branch, 1979 Washington Blvd., of cash "by force, violence and intimidation."
Further details of the robbery and the circumstances of Perea's arrest were not available. However, Utah Department of Corrections records show he has been in custody at the prison in Draper since Jan. 27.
According to state court records, Perea had three felony convictions since 2016.
He was convicted of third-degree felony assault by a prisoner in Weber County, when he was 18, for an incident Feb. 25, 2016.
Perea then pleaded guilty in 2017 to third-degree felony escape from official custody, which got him a sentence of up to five years in state prison.
For a gang-related assault against a fellow state prison inmate on Sept. 4, 2019, Perea received a one-year jail sentence, with credit for time served, and he was paroled from prison last year.