SALT LAKE CITY — While free awaiting trial, a 72-year-old Kaysville businessman had prohibited contact with an alleged victim in his $1.5 million fraud case, the U.S. Probation Office has charged.
Robert Glen Mouritsen, accused of cheating fellow church members in an investment scam, had contact with a 91-year-old alleged victim in February, a violation of the conditions of his pretrial release, according to a document filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court.
In response, U.S. Magistrate Paul Warner issued a summons requiring Mouritsen to appear Aug. 13 for pretrial release revocation proceedings. After he was charged in 2018, Mouritsen was allowed to remain free but was told not to talk to any of the alleged victims.
The Probation Office based its allegation on a report it received from the FBI documenting the alleged contact.
Judges have approved several delays in Mouritsen’s trial, including after the suspect suffered a heart attack in March. Just last week, District Judge Tena Campbell granted another postponement. The trial is now scheduled for Nov. 4.
Mouritsen’s heart attack also resulted in cancellation of a deposition of the 91-year-old alleged victim. Prosecutors asked for the deposition because they feared the victim would die before the trial and they wanted his testimony recorded now.
Mouritsen, a former stake president in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, cheated fellow church members of $524,000 over 12 years, a federal grand jury indictment alleged.
Mouritsen pleaded not guilty Aug. 30, 2018, to felony wire fraud and money laundering charges.
From 2006 through August last year, Mouritsen “used his ecclesiastical leadership role to induce friends and fellow church congregants to provide him money in order to further a venture he called ‘The Project,’” the indictment said.
The indictment listed three investors, who lost $326,000, $165,000 and $33,000, respectively, but prosecutors said the total amount stolen from all victims was $1.5 million.