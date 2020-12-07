OGDEN — A prosecutor said several shots allegedly fired by gang member Mauro Soto narrowly missed two people whose car was peppered with .45 caliber slugs during a daylight shooting in downtown Ogden.
Chase Hansen, a deputy Weber County attorney, pointed to evidence provided in a preliminary hearing Friday, including crime scene photos of bullets embedded in the seats where the victims sat.
Mauro Soto, 19, of Washington Terrace, is charged with first-degree felony attempted murder, second-degree felony use of a firearm by a restricted person and 12 counts of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm.
Police and prosecutors alleged in 2nd District Court documents that Soto fired at least 14 shots in the Sept. 16 incident.
Ogden Police Sgt. Shane Keys, a member of the Ogden Metro Gang Unit, testified that Soto was a passenger in a car that chased a car carrying his pregnant ex-girlfriend and another man.
The brazen attack happened at about 9 a.m. on a weekday in the 300 block of 28th Street near Washington Boulevard.
Witnesses at a nearby car dealership, a convenience store and the Marshall White Center gave accounts to police about the chase and shooting.
Keys showed security photos of a man in the passenger seat of a black car who the detective said later was identified as Soto.
Soto, who was arrested five days later, repeatedly answered "I don't know" when Keys asked him in a recorded interview "why he had fired at the vehicle."
Public defender Randy Marshall questioned the strength of the evidence presented against Soto.
He said the security photo was unconvincing and that Soto's interview with Keys was not an admission.
"There was no confession," Marshall said.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Keys played the court a recording of his interview with Soto's ex-girlfriend.
She said she did not know who was shooting at her, and he asked her to describe what happened.
"We just got shot at — it was f------ crazy," she said. "I tried to, like, drive away. It happened so fast, and the car wouldn't go. By the time I looked up, it was over."
She said Soto had not threatened her. They had broken up about two weeks earlier.
"He's young and stuff, he's not a bad person," she said. "I don't want to get him in trouble."
"Let me stop you right there," Keys said. "I can't have someone spraying rounds all over Ogden at his pregnant ex-girlfriend."
Judge Michael DiReda ruled prosecutors had presented evidence sufficient to proceed to trial.
"What makes this an attempted murder, many of those bullets were retrieved from the vehicle's seats, dashboard and glove compartment," the judge said. "All in the line of fire in close proximity to the people in that vehicle."
The judge added, "When you fire that number of bullets at a vehicle with two occupants in it, I don't know what other intent there would be reasonable to infer other than an intent to kill."
Soto's next hearing is Jan. 7.