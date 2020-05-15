OGDEN — Prosecutors have filed two additional felony charges against an Ogden 17-year-old accused in the fatal shooting of his friend.
Brandon Parker appeared in 2nd District Court on Friday morning for the conclusion of a preliminary hearing that was interrupted three weeks ago due to technical problems in the virtual hearing, which was necessitated by pandemic precautions.
When the hearing resumed Friday in the physical courtroom, Deputy Weber County Attorney Patrick Tan reviewed two additional charges prosecutors had filed since the first hearing: obstructing justice and theft by receiving a stolen firearm, both second-degree felonies.
After the March 14 death of Caden Ferguson, 16, Parker was charged with first-degree felony murder and third-degree felony possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person.
The court heard further testimony Friday morning from Ogden Police Department homicide detective Andrew Howard, who recounted his interview with another teenager whom officers said was in Parker's parents' home when the shooting occurred.
Prosecutors told Judge Ernie Jones that the obstructing justice charge stems from Parker allegedly telling investigators that no one else was there during the shooting.
Jones ruled there was probable cause to warrant sending the case on to trial. He set a disposition hearing for June 23.
Defense attorney Randall Marshall and prosecutors also told Jones they had reached agreement on Parker's bail status. They recommended bail be set at $250,000 bond.
Jones agreed to that recommendation, with a related admonition that Parker is not allowed to talk to the other teenage witness in the case if he is able to bail out.
Since his arrest, Parker had been held without bail at Weber Valley Youth Center.
In the April 24 hearing, Howard testified that the evidence showed Parker shot Ferguson once in the forehead with a .22 caliber handgun. The detective said Parker had consumed marijuana dabs, cocaine and brandy in the hours before the 5 a.m. shooting.
Friday's hearing was held in Jones' Ogden courtroom for the witnesses, attorneys and defendant. Jones explained the live hearing conformed with the Utah Supreme Court's prohibition of most live court hearings during the pandemic except for "extraordinary" circumstances.
Jones said he believed the live hearing was justified because of the technical problems in the previous hearing, the gravity of a murder case, and the circumstance of the juvenile Parker being tried as an adult.