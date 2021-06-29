OGDEN — The Weber County Attorney's Office on Monday filed charges against a 38-year-old man for allegedly shooting and seriously wounding a woman in downtown Ogden.
Weber-Morgan Narcotics Strike Force officers were patrolling near the 200 block of 24th Street when a report of a shot fired was called in early Saturday, a probable cause statement said.
Officers found the victim, shot through the leg and abdomen, and soon reviewed a motel's security footage, seeing a man leaving the area right after the shooting. A man matching that description was arrested walking toward the site of the shooting a short time later, the affidavit said.
Police read Cameron Alexander Smith, of Ogden, his rights and he admitted going to see the woman and pulling a gun on her, according to the affidavit. Smith said he removed the magazine from the handgun, pointed the firearm at her "and it just went off."
The woman told officers she told Smith to leave and he pulled a gun and shot her.
Prosecutors charged Smith with second-degree felony aggravated assault and third-degree felony counts of discharge of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
Smith, ordered held without bail at the Weber County Jail, was out on bail while awaiting trial in the March 9 shooting of a woman in Sunset.
Charging documents in that case said Smith and a woman were discussing their relationship and she decided to "give him another chance if it started off right."
He wanted to get in bed with her, but she refused, so he allegedly said in a joking manner, "I should shoot you" and put the muzzle of a handgun to her leg, pulling the trigger, shooting a bullet into her leg.
"The victim reported that the defendant had done things like this before but always made sure the chamber was empty," the Sunset police arrest affidavit said.
In the Sunset case, Smith is charged with third-degree felony use of a firearm by a restricted person and class A misdemeanor reckless endangerment.