OGDEN — Seeing his handler grappling with an armed man during a traffic stop, Toro the police dog knew what to do.
The Weber County Sheriff's Office K-9 is credited with helping in the arrest of Charles Diarte, 41, in the incident Friday afternoon at 1900 W. 21st St.
Lt. Cortney Ryan, sheriff's office spokesperson, explained Tuesday how Toro was able to intervene.
The K-9 was locked in Deputy Jose Leon's patrol vehicle when Diarte was stopped for a traffic violation.
The arrest affidavit said Diarte refused Leon's commands to keep his hands away from his waistband and the two began struggling.
"There's an automatic release that pops the door open," Ryan said, describing how Leon was able to get Toro involved.
"These dogs are pretty keen with watching their handlers," Ryan said. "That dog would have seen the struggle taking place, and he knows who dad is and is trained to go in after the handler."
As the deputy and suspect grappled, a firearm fell out of Diarte's waistband, the arrest affidavit said.
"In that case, the dog is seeing what is happening and knows what to do," Ryan said.
Toro bit Diarte, who then tried to scramble away, and the dog kept harrying him, the arrest affidavit said.
A Taser shot by Leon failed to stop Diarte, but two bystanders and Toro kept Diarte from running away and Leon was able to arrest him, according to the document.
Toro has been in service for three years and this was the first time he was deployed against a resisting suspect, Ryan said.
Diarte was taken to a hospital for treatment of the bites. Ryan said Diarte got stitches on his head.
Leon and Toro were not injured.
Diarte was booked into the Weber County Jail.
On Monday, the Weber County Attorney's Office filed four charges against Diarte.
Those included one count of second-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person. Because of prior felony convictions, Diarte is prohibited from possessing firearms.
The arrest affidavit said the 9 mm pistol had a full magazine.
Prosecutors also charged him with class A misdemeanor failure to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer and class B misdemeanor counts of interference with an arresting officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
After being read his rights, Diarte admitted possessing the gun and a methamphetamine pipe that Leon allegedly found in his pocket, the affidavit said.
Diarte also admitted to resisting arrest because "he was scared of what would happen if he was caught with a gun," the statement said.
Diarte has an initial court appearance Sept. 17 and he had no attorney of record as of Tuesday.