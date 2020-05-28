FARMINGTON — Ethan Hunsaker has been charged with first-degree felony murder in the death of Ashlyn Black and faces his first court appearance Friday.
In an indictment filed Wednesday in 2nd District Court, the 24-year-old is accused of killing Black after the two met via the Tinder dating app.
Hunsaker called 911 after 3 a.m. Sunday to report he had just killed someone, according to a Layton Police Department probable cause statement.
Police found Black face down in Hunsaker’s bedroom with stab wounds in her back.
Hunsaker allegedly told police he choked Black, and stabbed her after he realized she was still alive, the arrest affidavit said.
The man said he had been having suicidal and homicidal thoughts, according to the arrest document.
The Davis County Attorney’s Office, in addition to filing the murder charge, on Wednesday filed a motion buttressing its argument that Hunsaker should remain held without bail as the case works through court.
As of Thursday afternoon, Hunsaker had no attorney of record.
His initial court appearance is set for 9 a.m. Friday.