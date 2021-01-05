RIVERDALE — Charging documents filed by prosecutors Tuesday detail the alleged actions of three people accused of murder in a fatal shooting early Christmas Day.
The Weber County Attorney's Office filed seven felony charges against Liam Gale, 31, of Roy, who was arrested Monday in West Haven to cap a 10-day manhunt.
The two other suspects were arrested earlier in connection with the 3 a.m. incident at a Riverdale mobile home park.
In the case against Gale, prosecutors said in the charging documents that Gale and Rayburn Bennett Jr., 16, of West Valley City, forced their way into a home to rob the homeowner.
Trevor Anthony Martin, 36, was killed and his 42-year-old girlfriend suffered a critical injury.
Gale told police after his arrest that he went to the home "because he and the victim had prior conflict," according to a request filed Tuesday by prosecutors asking that Gale be held without bail pending trial.
Police said they got Gale's version of events after he waived his Miranda rights.
He said Brittany Rogers, 31, of Clearfield, drove he and Bennett to the home and waited outside during the robbery.
Fighting broke out after the alleged robbers barged into the home, police said.
They said Gale told them he tried to hit the woman with his handgun, but the firearm went off accidentally.
Prosecutors said in the detention request that the woman was shot in the jaw and underwent surgery at a local hospital.
After the woman fell, Gale said, he turned and saw Bennett and Martin fighting.
He fired several shots at Martin, then took a gun from Bennett and fired several more rounds at the man, he told police.
Martin was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Gale told officers he threw the guns away and also disposed of clothing worn in the robbery, according to court documents.
Charging documents against Bennett that were filed Dec. 28 gave a conflicting account of what happened.
"Rayburn confessed to forcing his way into the home, where he ultimately shot the male who later died from his injuries, and to shooting the female, who is in serious condition," said the detention request against Bennett.
Gale is charged with five first-degree felonies carrying gang enhancement: aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and obstructing justice.
He's also charged with two counts of second-degree felony use of a firearm by a restricted person.
Bennett faces charges similar to Gale's, minus firearms charges.
Rogers faces similar charges, but the murder charge against her is not of the aggravated degree, meaning it does not carry the possibility of the death penalty.
Martin's obituary in the Standard-Examiner said he is survived by three daughters, his girlfriend and her daughter.