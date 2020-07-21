A Brigham City man has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault after authorities say the man pointed a gun and mouthed the N-word at a Black man while driving on Interstate 15 during a road rage incident last month.
According to charging documents, Justin Allen Franck, 25, was driving northbound on Interstate 15 near 2600 South in Woods Cross on June 21 when he "brake checked" a car and pointed a black 9 mm handgun at the car's two occupants.
The driver of the other car was a Black man. Franck then started driving next to the car and mouthed the N-word at the driver before holding up a note to the driver that also featured the racial slur.
Franck also was charged with a traffic infraction of failing to signal when stopping or slowing down. The aggravated assault charges each carry a maximum sentence of five years behind bars and a $5,000 fine.
Because of the nature of the charges, Davis County prosecutors are looking to apply a hate crimes statute if Franck is convicted.
According to the probable cause statement, Franck admitted to investigators that he pointed the gun at the other car and mouthed the N-word. A search of Franck's car found a 9 mm handgun with 12 bullets in it.
The two people in the car told investigators they accidentally cut off Franck in traffic earlier.
After Franck allegedly pointed the gun, the driver of the other vehicle slowed down and got off the highway, but he and his passenger recorded part of the incident on video, which captured Franck's vehicle registration number.
Franck was booked into the Davis County jail but is no longer behind held. He has an initial court date set for Nov. 18 in Farmington.