OGDEN — The Weber County Attorney’s Office has served notice in court that it will not seek the death penalty in the case of Caleb Skipps, accused of killing a man in an aborted drug deal.
Skipps, 20, of Pleasant View, faces a first-degree felony charge of aggravated murder in the Jan. 9 shooting of Isaac Gonzalez, 21, of North Ogden, in an Ogden church parking lot.
A second man was shot but survived. Skipps is charged with attempted aggravated murder, also a first-degree felony, in that shooting.
Utah law gives prosecutors the option of pursuing the death penalty against an aggravated-murder defendant, which sets the capital punishment process in motion upon conviction.
Now that Skipps faces the non-capital version of the aggravated murder charge, upon conviction he would be sentenced to either life in prison without parole or an indeterminate charge of 25 years to life.
According to charging documents, Skipps was a habitual drug user, smoking 25 grams of marijuana dabs a month.
Accompanied by two women, Skipps went to the parking lot of a church in the 200 block of Porter Avenue late on the night of the shootings, police said.
The women told police they were playing Pokemon Go in the car while Skipps met with two men.
They heard gunshots and Skipps got back in the car and told them to drive away.
Officers said in a probable cause statement that they got an anonymous tip about Skipps and the two women.
They found them at the apartment of one of the women and Skipps was arrested.
The charging document said Skipps admitted shooting the men, who were unarmed, and throwing away clothing and the gun.
Skipps admitted to having owned a Ruger LCP 380 auto handgun, the affidavit said, and detectives said they found 380 auto shell casings at the shooting scene.
Skipps is held without bail in the Weber County Jail.
He pleaded not guilty and a judge later bound him over to face trial in 2nd District Court. A pretrial status conference is scheduled for July 13.
Skipps also is charged with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and carrying a concealed, loaded firearm, a class A misdemeanor.
According to a list of exhibits filed by prosecutors, investigators found the alleged murder weapon in Pineview Reservoir.