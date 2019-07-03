OGDEN — Three men were arrested in a sting to catch those allegedly trying to solicit a prostitute.
The Weber County Attorney's Office indicated in a press release that three men, Ricky Davis, Shaun Shelton and Jose Roman, were arrested Tuesday as part of a an undercover operation targeting sex trafficking. The three have each been charged with one count of patronizing a prostitute, a class A misdemeanor.
The sting was conducted by the WCSO on Tuesday with the assistance from the Salt Lake City Police Department's VICE Unit. The two conducted the operation in the effort to "identify and locate victims of sex trafficking as well as locate those who are running operations that exploit underage victims," the release says.
Detectives set up in a local hotel where they posted on websites and offered services that were "sexual in nature," according to the release.
Police also found a juvenile girl using a "sexually oriented" website. Investigators notified the girl's family and services were called to assist the girl and her family, the release says.
Police indicated in the release that the sex trade is an issue for all communities, and no place is immune.
"Protecting our youth is an upmost priority for us and we will continue to conduct these type of operations to help combat the growing trend of exploiting juveniles and our vulnerable population," the release said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Davis and Shelton were released and no longer in custody of the Weber County Jail. Roman was still being held in jail as of Wednesday afternoon.