BOX ELDER COUNTY — Fire crews in northern Utah continue to fight an ongoing blaze in Box Elder County.
As of Tuesday morning, the Radio Hill Fire has reportedly burned 2,306 acres, but is now 30% contained, according to a press release from Box Elder County’s public information officer Mitch Zundel.
Thankfully, there are still no current threats of evacuation or an apparent danger to any nearby community.
Fire crews reported that there was "very little" fire movement overnight, according to the release. However, officials say that winds could be picking up Tuesday night, and they will be keeping an eye on the weather for possible changes.
More than 70 firefighters and two helicopters are at the scene of the fire.
Members of the public are once again instructed to keep drones away from the fire, as air restrictions are currently in effect.
For a period of time on Monday, fire crews had to temporarily stop air operations after a drone was spotted nearby. State officials are investigating the drone spotting.